After Four Kids, Mercy Johnson-Okojie Says She Wants More Children (Video)

After having four children, Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has said that she hasn’t even started giving birth yet.
The movie star had attended the birthday party celebration of a family relative with her husband, Prince Okojie and children.
Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video taken during the event which captures the moment her sister-in-law asked her if she intends on having more children.
The actress nodded as she said; “Yes, we are not done… We haven’t even started sef”.
Sharing the video and other pictures, the actress wrote;
“My sister in laws wont stop teasing me lol, what’s my own😜😜😜just for laffs thou
PS Henry still hates to take pictures.😂😂
Happy new month everyone.
@omawildflower I dey my house,come beat me oooo🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️”
Watch video below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDWbQCRpJsH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link