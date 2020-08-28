Afia Schwarzenegger Slammed For Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Photo Of Her Daughter

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has come under fire for sharing of a photo of daughter which was deemed “inappropriate” by her fans.

Afia caused a stir online after she posted the photo of her daughter, Pena sitting on the bed and beaming for the camera in a crossed-leg pose.

A number of fans expressed their disappointment in the comment section over the little girl’s pose.

The controversial media personality was also accused of grooming her daughter.

See the photo and reactions below:

Photo of the celebrity’s daughter

Photo of the celebrity’s daughter

