Adult Movie Star, Kingtblakhoc Explains Why He Is Always Looking Scruffy

Nigerian adult movie actor, Kingtblakhoc recently replied one of his followers who called him out for always looking scruffy.

Taking to Instagram, the follower left a comment under the porn star’s post which reads;

“AV been a fan way before peace olayemi set,I just want to let you know there is nothing healthy about looking haggard and unkept…you have raised many superstars and it cost nothing to look good..,”the follower wrote.

Responding to the comment, Kingtblakhoc explained that he has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, ADHD, a chronic condition which can make it hard for a person to focus or sit still.

The pornstar wrote;

“Check Albert Einstein. And so many people that have ADHD LIKE ME- WHAT I think is more than buying clothes and grooming myself for you to be happy. Fuck off. Am listening to song now see you later”

