Adesina To Be Sworn-In As AfDB President On Tuesday

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina will be sworn-in on Tuesday, September 1, to serve a five-year term.

Recall that some days ago, the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture was re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AFFB)

Also Read: Nigeria’s Adesina Re-elected AfDB President

The ceremony, according to the AfDB in a statement on Monday, will be held virtually at 9am.

Adesina was re-elected last week after getting a hundred percent votes of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank.

The election took place on the final day of the 2020 Annual Meetings of the multilateral bank held virtually.