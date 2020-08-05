Adekunle Gold Reacts To Simi’s Apology To LGBT Community

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has responded to the backlash fueled by his wife, Simi’s apology to the LGBTQ community.

Simi has tendered an apology on Monday to the LGBTQ community for a homophobic comment she made on her YouTube show, ‘Stoopid Sessions’ a few months ago.

Her comment sparked outrage among the LGBTQ community as Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi also dragged her on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Duduke’ crooner apologized while stating that she had no intention to hurt.

However, it didn’t take long for her husband to break the news about his feature in Quazar Magazine, a platform which is known for centering queer creativity.

The singer also directed fans to the exclusive editorial as he shared the link to his interview.

This led people to believe they were being fooled by Simi and they accused her of apologizing to prevent a backlash from the LGBTQ community.

Members of the LGBTQ community called on the editor of the queer magazine and asked that Adekunle Gold’s feature be taken down.

Reacting to the backlash, the singer retracted the caption that was directing people to the link to his interview.

The ‘Orente’ crooner also released a statement in which he stated his wife’s apology was “a pure and simple coincidence”.

The musician added that he isn’t in support of the homophobic comments.

The father of one also pleaded with people to re-consider his wife’s apology and give her a chance.

Read the apology below: