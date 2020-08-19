Adekunle Gold Invents Mobile Listening Party For Upcoming Album

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Adekunle Gold, has announced a change of plans for his upcoming album, ‘AfroPop Vol 1’.

The new father of one, whose brand moniker is now known as ‘AG Baby’, took to his official Twitter page on Tuesday night to announce the change of plans.

He wrote:

“Since covid cancelled our listening party plans, I’m bringing myself and the listening party to some special fans at their homes tomorrow. #AfroPopVol1”

In addition, the ‘Something Different’ crooner shared a picture of a van with the brand inscription ‘Adekunle Gold Afro Pop Vol 1’.

His album has so far been promoted on Twitter by music producer Don Jazzy and popular disc jokey, DJ Cuppy.

See his tweet below: