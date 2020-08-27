Adekunle Gold Enjoys Picnic With Wife, Daughter (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold was seen recently spending some quality time with his family.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a video of himself living his best life while enjoying a relaxing picnic with his loved ones.

In the video, the singer and his wife can be seen sitting on a grey cover laid on the green grass.

Simi could be heard singing along to her husband’s song while carrying their baby girl, Adejare.

The couple were also seen playing a game of ludo.

Adekunle Gold captioned the video with the words;

“Everthing is Okay”

Watch the video below:

