‘Actresses Make Themselves Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment’ – Dayo Amusa

Nigerian actress, Dayo Amusa, in a recent interview with The Nation, said that her female colleagues make themselves vulnerable to sexual harassment.

According to reports, the movie star said that an adult has every right to decline requests from predatory men but most upcoming actresses in the industry especially the up and coming run after these movie producers and directors in a bid to get roles.

When asked if she had experienced sexual harassment in the industry, the actress said:



“No, I have not but something similar happened to me in my early years.

“A director might see an upcoming actress and say I like you but you cannot be forced and it is so sad that these upcoming actresses are coming to fire the directors and producers to have their way.

Read Also: Anita Joseph Shares Tips On How To Spoil A Man

“It’s not that the directors are the one taking advantage of them.

“Even the so-called girls as well come in making themselves vulnerable to the producers to get roles fast. So it takes two to tango.”