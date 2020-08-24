Actress Yvonne Jegede Marks 16th Year In Movie Industry Ahead Of Birthday

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, is in a celebratory mood as she marks 16 years in the entertainment industry. Her birthday also falls on August 25.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, the beautiful mother of one shared pictures of herself rocking the same outfit she wore to feature in 2face Idibia’s ‘African Queen’ music video.

Her caption reads:

“I came with a guitar, not the same one in the video, but something close. Same dress, Same girl, I am still at heart the same little girl with big dreams. 16 years in this game and I am not about to slow down. My birthday is tomorrow and I am super excited. Thanks to the director @uzodinmaokpechi for giving me the opportunity to be in the African Queen music video. August 25th is tomorrow. I love my life.”

See her Instagram post below: