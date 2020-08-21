Actress Yetunde Bakare Advises Religious Fanatics, Reveals She Left Islam For Christianity

Popular Yoruba actress, Yetunde Bakare has bared her mind on religion. The Nollywood star took to her official Instagram page to post a picture of herself while also dishing out some words of advice for religious fanatics.

For her, although she has converted from Islam to Christianity, she feels nothing but love for her Muslim brothers and sisters.

She wrote:

“I was born and brought up as a Muslim and my sunnah name is MODINAT but I’m now a Christian for reasons best known to me

All the same I love my brothers/sisters in Islam at the end of the day Religion isn’t all that matters, your connection with God matters most JUMM’AT MUBARAK my people”

See her Instagram post below: