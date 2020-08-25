Actress Uche Ogbodo Slams Trolls Who Said She Looks Like A Man

Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo tackled a troll, who body-shamed her on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the troll had left snarky comments under a recent post made by the actress.

The web user, @baba_e_bright initially wrote;

”You be man”

Ogbodo responded saying;

”yes ooo sexy man”

The troll still went ahead to leave another tasteless comment which reads;

”when you came to the moving industry yes back you were very beautiful now that you are getting old in the industry you look like a man”

The movie star didn’t let the comment slide as she clapped back.

See the exchange below: