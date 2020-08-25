Actress Uche Ogbodo Slams Trolls Who Said She Looks Like A Man

Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo tackled a troll, who body-shamed her on Instagram.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the troll had left snarky comments under a recent post made by the actress.
The web user, @baba_e_bright initially wrote;
”You be man”
Ogbodo responded saying;
”yes ooo sexy man”
The troll still went ahead to leave another tasteless comment which reads;
”when you came to the moving industry yes back you were very beautiful now that you are getting old in the industry you look like a man”
The movie star didn’t let the comment slide as she clapped back.
See the exchange below: