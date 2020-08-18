Actress Uche Jombo Replies Overzealous Fan On Instagram

Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo gave an epic response to a web user that tried to pry in her private affairs.

The drama started after the actress and mother of one shared a sexy photo of herself.

In the photo, the actress donned a black crop top and leggings.

A curious fan decided to ask the movie star if she is pregnant.

”Are you not pregnant”, the web user wrote.

Irked by the question, Jombo replied;

”since you give me the belle you can tell us”

See the exchange between the duo below: