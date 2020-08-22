Actress Tonto Dikeh Declares 2020 Her Best Year Ever, Despite COVID-19 Distractions

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is ecstatic over the year 2020. She is filled with joy because it is the year most of her dreams have come true in spite of the many challenges that have characterized this year.

She also adds that the year 2020 has been more of a blessing to her than her 34 years on earth.

Taking to her Instagram story to share her joy, the mother of one wrote:

“20/20 has been my a best year so far.. Admist all the life Hassle. 2020 has blessed me more than my 34years on earth…”

Read Also: ‘I Achieved 100% Of My Life Success Through Total Strangers’ – Tonto Dikeh

Information Nigeria recalls that the movie star, whose brand moniker is ‘King Tonto’ was recently appointed as the Director of Socials and Empowerment for the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS).

See her Instagram story below: