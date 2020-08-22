Actress Sikiratu Sindodo Showers Daughter With Money As She Graduates From University

Nigerian actress, Tayo Odueke, also known as Sikiratu Sindodo, celebrated her daughter, Naomi as she recently graduated from university.
Naomi graduated with a BSc in Mass Communication from Babcock University on Thursday.
To mark the latest feat, Sikiratu Sindodo surprised her daughter with a money cake delivered to her from Royal Hugs.
The single mum of one also penned a sweet message to her daughter which reads;
“To the best daughter a mother could hope for!
I still can’t believe you’re graduating
It’s been such a wild wonderful trip these last few years….
We’ve had our tougher moments but I love you so much ,I respect your strong will & appreciate your gorgeous smile🥰🥰🥰🥰
Good luck on your new journey forward in Life!!!
May Almighty Allah continue to guide & guard you🙏🏼 Allahumo amin“
