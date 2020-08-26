Actress Ruth Kadiri Celebrates As Her Daughter Clocks 1

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. Her daughter, Reign Ezerika, turns 1 on August 26.

The beautiful movie star emotionally recounts her motherhood experience as she shares a photo of herself on her day of delivery and then beautiful photos of her baby daughter. Her caption reads:

“Few hours to my baby’s birthday! Oh, how time flies, the only other thing cuter than loving yourself is loving someone else, unconditionally… this was me few hours before I met my blessing. At this point, anything the nurse was telling me was just annoying me.”

Read Also: Give Every Nigerian N5k Monthly – Ruth Kadiri Begs FG

“Dear reign, Watching you grow up has been been many things, Joyful, impactful, full of laughter and sometimes even stressful, but above all, it’s been the most meaningful part of my life. Happy first birthday@reignezerika I love you beyond words”

See her Instagram post below: