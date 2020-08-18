Actress Ronke Odusanya Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Lovely Photos

Nigerian actress, Ronke Odusanya and her partner, Olanrewaju Saheed are in a celebratory mood as their daughter, Fifehunmi turned a year older on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls the Yoruba actress announced the arrival of her baby girl on her social media page in August, 2019.

Odunsaya flooded her Instagram feed with a couple of lovely family photos to mark her daughter’s first birthday.

Fans and followers of the actress also trooped to her comment section to wish her daughter a happy birthday.

See more photos below: