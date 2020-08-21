Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim Warns Man Who Criticized Her For Flaunting Her Cleavage

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has issued a stern warning to a man who criticized her for wearing an outfit that exposed her cleavage.

Taking to Twitter, the movie star posted a beautiful photo of herself in which she donned a low-cut outfit.

One of her fans decided to advise her to refrain from showing off her asset to the public by wearing such outfit.

The fan tweeted;

“I respect you a lot. Don’t allow the public to see your deep cleavage again”.

Reacting to the tweet, the actress warning the fan never to try that with her again.

Ikpe-Etim wrote;

“Is this how you talk to your children and wife? Oga…don’t you ever try this again. Keep your respect for those you think deserve it and those you bully! This space is ZEN. Good morning”.

See the exchange below: