Actress Iyabo Ojo Shares Stunning Photos Of Her Daughter

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of her daughter, Priscilla.

The 42-year-old actress, who recently acquired a palatial house in Lagos, married a Lagos-based movie marketer in the year 1999 at the age of 21.

The actress also welcomed a son and a daughter with the movie marketer but their marriage didn’t work out.

Although, they are now divorced, the movie star still uses her ex-husband’s surname.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the single mum of two gushed over her daughter’s looks as she captioned one of her posts with the words;

“My Jewel of inestimable value, you look stunning baby @its.priscy”

See the photos below: