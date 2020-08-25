Actress Halima Abubakar Stuns In New Photo, Advises Fans On Relationships

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has just shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram.

In addition, the movie star dishes some words of advice to her fans and followers.

According to the mother of one, people should not be quick to badmouth their former partners based on bad experiences.

She writes:

“Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another. Some times what they really want is another man. Don’t Hurt your self.

“Dust your self and move on The world is deep okay so all the girls are bad? Nah bro IT IS YOU BE YOUR SELF MAN.”

See her post below: