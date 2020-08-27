Actress Halima Abubakar Shares Her Thoughts On How Rapists Should Be Dealt With

Popular Nigerian actress and new mum, Halima Abubakar has shared her thoughts on how rapists should be dealt with.

Taking to Instagram, the actress suggested that their manhoods should be chopped off.

Abubakar shared a photo of herself with the words;

“The more we fight against rape and injustice is the more this evil act is on the rise.

Protect your environment

Protect other people’s kids

Don’t say what’s my own

So many love to say that

Cut the penis off. Rapist are menace“

