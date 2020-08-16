Actress Halima Abubakar Finally Reveals Her Son’s Face (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar took to her Instagram page on Sunday to show off her offspring.
Information Nigeria recalls the actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in April.
The new mum was also accused of using another child’s picture to announce her son’s arrival.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress finally unveiled the face of her son with a video.
In the video, the actress could be seen carrying her first child at an event.
Sharing the video, she wrote;
“Happy beautiful Sunday ❤️
We grateful to God almighty🙏🏻
Biggest boy😍
My heart
My lion🤴🏽“
Watch the video below:
