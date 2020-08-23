Actress Funke Akindele-Bello Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz are joyous as they celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary on August 23.

The AMVCA three-time winner took to her official Instagram on Sunday morning to glorify God and express love for her husband, who is also an actor and a filmmaker.

Sharing lovely pictures, the movie star wrote:

“All glory to God!!! 4 years and many more years to spend together in good health and wealth in Jesus name. I love you My King @jjcskillz A big THANK YOU to the wonderful Glam Squad”

Notable celebrities stormed the comment section to congratulate the celebrity couple. Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju wrote:

“Happy anniversary sis. God keep you both forever in love and joy”

Read Also: JJC Skillz Showers Encomium On Wife, Funke Akindele

Popular comedian, Akpororo wrote:

“Happy wedding anniversary to my people @funkejenifaakindele and @jjcskillz”

See her Instagram post below: