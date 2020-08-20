Actress Destiny Etiko Shares Stunning Photo; Reveals She Is Building An Empire

Nigerian star actress, Destiny Etiko, has some words of motivation for her fans and followers. The movie star took to her official Instagram page to hint on what she has been up to with her precious time.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself, she writes:

“JUST A GIRL BOSS BUILDING HER EMPIRE”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress recently celebrated her birthday in style on August 12. Customarily, she shared beautiful pictures of herself. She was also magnanimous enough to share her personal development achievements.

Read Also: I Will Not Always Cook For My Husband: Actress Destiny Etiko

A caption from one of her birthday posts reads:

“Am just a year older but am wiser and up in my games Happy birthday to me.”

See her most recent post below: