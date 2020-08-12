Actress Destiny Etiko Celebrates 31st Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko flooded her Instagram feed with stunning photos to celebrate her 31st birthday.

The actress turned a year older on Wednesday and she had an exquisite photoshoot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Counting down to her big day, the actress shared a photo of herself donning a golden ensemble and a beautiful crown.

Etiko noted that she was born a queen but now she is a boss queen.

The actress encouraged her fans and supporters to celebrate her on her birthday, stating that she remains the ‘King of all Queens’.

See her post and photos below: