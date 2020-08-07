Actress Cossy Orjiakor Gets Engaged To Her German Lover

Nigerian actress, Cossy Orjiakor is set to walk down the aisle with her German lover after he popped the question.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress’ fiancé had inked her name as well as a poem dedicated to her on his back to prove his love for her.

Orjiakor took to her Instagram page on Thursday to announce that she is finally engaged to her heartthrob.

Sharing a photo of the huge rock on her finger, the actress wrote;

“Ring Alert.. Yes Yes Yes 2020. A beutiful year to plan a wedding.“

See her full post below: