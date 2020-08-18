Actress Chioma Chijioke Anosike Gets Car Gift From Hubby

Nigerian actress, Chioma Chijioke Anosike is now the proud owner of a brand new car. The movie star excitedly took to her official Instagram page to break the news to her fans and followers.

Sharing pictures of herself and the brand new vehicle, the actress thanked her husband who bought the car for her and God Almighty.

Her caption reads:

“Meet my Little Diva Thanks My Best Man @realanosikekingsleyorji Best Hubby In The Whole World #NewWhipAlert We GIVE THANKS WE DON’T COMPLAIN I Owe God Everything”

The actress has also shared one of her secrets to her followers. She wrote as a subsequent Instagram post:

“You wanna know my secret? Well odikwa very simple I am always happy for people”

See her post below: