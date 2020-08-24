Actress Beverly Osu Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram

Nigerian reality TV star and actress, Beverly Osu posted a couple of sultry photos via Instagram on Monday.
The actress, who is living her best life, recently stepped out for a beach photoshoot with her ‘godfather’, Denrele Edun.
Osu flaunted her gorgeous curves while sunbathing in a skimpy blue bikini.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the the Big Brother Africa Season 8 contestant flooded her timeline with the jaw-dropping pictures.
The reality TV star captioned the photos with the words;
“Sun of a Beach #Sunbathing”
See the photos below: