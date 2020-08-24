Actress Beverly Osu Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Beverly Osu
Beverly Osu

Nigerian reality TV star and actress, Beverly Osu posted a couple of sultry photos via Instagram on Monday.

The actress, who is living her best life, recently stepped out for a beach photoshoot with her ‘godfather’, Denrele Edun.

Osu flaunted her gorgeous curves while sunbathing in a skimpy blue bikini.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the the Big Brother Africa Season 8 contestant flooded her timeline with the jaw-dropping pictures.

The reality TV star captioned the photos with the words;

“Sun of a Beach #Sunbathing”

See the photos below:

