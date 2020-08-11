Actress Angela Okorie Debunks Marriage Claims

Popular Nollywood actress turned singer, Angela Okorie has debunked claims that she got married as she revealed that it was all a sham.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress became the talk of the town after photos from her alleged wedding to her younger lover surfaced on social media.

Okorie, in a recent post on Instagram, disclosed that it was simply a strategy to promote her music video shoot and she ridiculed bloggers for taking the bait.

The actress wrote;

You see why I said some of you need Your brain examined 💆‍♂️💆🏻‍♀️

I wanted a wedding musical video shoot , and I achieved it 💯🥂

You guys took up the story

And that shows how incompetent

You are with ur job ,

when I was shot at the expense of my life y’all turned

The story I snatched someone’s

Husband 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Stella even said weavon covered the pellets from entering my head,

Even as they saw the pellets being removed she even was calling one of dem friend enemy at that Time to tell me to stop writing on my page , cos they want me dead by all coast , Una be God?

Ndiara 🤣🤣👸

Instead of praying for me not to die,

Rather dem haters started showing their incompetent skills, even b4 b4 friend enemies said is karma 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 chaiii Angela you don suffer for this world sha ,

Don’t forget am still an actor

An artistic director, Model ,

Writer, and a musician , pls what do you expect from someone who have spent all this years practicing and doing all that and still getting it , those who have worked with me knows how passionate I am when it comes to my Jobs ,what I do is to bring a story To reality , it’s a make believe, Don’t get it twisted ooo

word people as usual carried the fake gist as they were instructed, without finding out the real source well thank you for the wishes ooo

just look at 🙄🤷‍♀️🙆‍♀️🤣🤣🤣

very senseless and unprofessional🙄 , talking about What they don’t know with so much confidence 💯🤔

Oh well I got all your ur messages

and Guys it’s a musical video shoot

“Baby chuchu “ That was a strategy for the song, Not my wedding madam &oga do ur findings well , same way some1 paid you madam to write story about I and the Gambian president, you did 💔🙆‍♀️

Meanwhile there was nothing like that, then I went on background check on you to find out all I needed to know.

With all due respect

Next time do a proper investigation

B4 putting up a story out there🥂

I am not married ,it’s a movie

To be continued

Am going to be showing the makings from time to time

Thanks guys I appreciate all the compliments anyway 🤣💔🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Next is my album loading

#bursteverywherealbum

Cheers 🥂to my real fans

August 17th loading .”

Read Also: Kate Henshaw Laments As Nigerians Violate COVID-19 Guidelines

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDqHNEJjBdK/?igshid=1ok18ftauzu6c