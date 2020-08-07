Actor Zubby Michael Works On New Movie With Yoruba Filmmaker, Itele D Icon

Nigerian actor, Zubby Michael is being featured on an upcoming movie by Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele D Icon. Zubby Michael is mostly known for his phrase, #nawedeyhere.

Zubby Michael, who became popular through featuring in Igbo-themed movies, took to his official Instagram page on Thursday to share a picture of himself and Itele D Icon, with the caption:

“#ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”

It is obvious that the picture was taken while on the production set of an upcoming movie. Although the title for this upcoming film is yet to be revealed, fans are already excited about it. This is owing to its cross-cultural approach.

Also, from the costume they had on, fans speculate that the movie will be an action thriller.

See Zubby Michael’s Instagram post below: