Actor Yul Edochie Shares Beautiful Family Photo

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has shared a beautiful picture of his wife and children. The movie star, who is also a son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, took to Instagram on Thursday night to share with the caption:

“Family. The Yul Edochie Squad. Dubem, Kambilinachukwu, Kenechukwu and Chukwubuike Yul-Edochie. Completely led by my 2nd in command, my beautiful wife @mayyuledochie. Only God can do it.”

Information Nigeria recalls that the handsome actor has, before now, shared how he feels about leadership in Nigeria via his official Twitter account. He wrote:

“We need more women in high positions of power. A lot of the men have failed us.”

