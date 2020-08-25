Actor Timini Egbuson Advises Ladies On Relationship Red Flags (Video)

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has offered an important advice to Nigerian ladies. This advice is on how to spot men who are nothing but pretenders.

According to the award-winning actor, when a man seems to have a lot in common with a woman he is interested in, then he is a pretender who is simply trying to get the woman in his bed.

The handsome actor made this revelation in a new video titled ‘5 Red Flags To Watch Out For (Ladies Special)’ uploaded on his YouTube channel, ‘Watch Timini’.

In his words:

“When a guy has too many things in common with you, that is a red flag, 9 times out of 10 times, that guy is making calculated moves to maneuver into your pants.”

Watch the video here.