Actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle’s Wife Clears The Air On ‘Baby News’

Olori Abimbola, wife of actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle has shut down claims that they have welcomed a baby.

Information Nigeria recalls the actor had shared a video of a newborn baby girl on his Instagram page and he showered her with praises.

This triggered speculation that the child belonged to him and his wife.

His colleagues and fans also trooped to the page with congratulatory messages.

Reacting to the misconception, the actor’s wife shared a post in which she revealed the real parents of the child.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Finally Shares Video Of Her Son’s Naming Ceremony

See the post below