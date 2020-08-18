Actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle, Wife Welcome Baby Girl After 9 Years Of Marriage

Yoruba actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle and his wife, Olori Abimbola have welcomed a baby girl after 9 years of marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in Port-Harcout in the year 2011, are now parents to a beautiful girl named Aderinsola.

Sunkanmi, who is the son to veteran actor, Sunday Omobolanle alias Papi Luwe, took to his instagram page on Tuesday to announce his daughter’s arrival.

Sharing a video of the newborn, the actor wrote;

“ADERINSOLA .. you are blessing to your generation 🙏🏻 you are and always ll be a source of joy to all around you. Grow in wisdom and understanding my 👶🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Sudden death will never be your portion 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Welcome ADERINSOLA“

Read Also: Actress Ronke Odusanya Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Lovely Photos

See the post