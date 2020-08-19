Actor Femi Jacobs Commends Female Filmmakers In Nollywood

Nigerian actor, Femi Jacobs, has on Tuesday evening stated his observations on the Nigerian movie industry. The handsome actor took to his official Twitter page to commend the efforts of female players in Nollywood, especially as regards the evolution of film production.

He wrote:

“Not starting a gender war, and no disrespect to all the hardworking kings, but the women have really lifted our industry. Is it safe or correct to say that we have a very gender balanced industry at the moment, even if unintentionally?”

Some notable female filmmakers include Genevieve Nnaji, Omoni Oboli, Mildred Okwo, Kemi Adetiba, Tope Oshin, and Emem Isong.

See his tweet below: