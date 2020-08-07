Actor Bolanle Ninalowo To Release New Book Soon

Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has announced that his book titled, ‘Shame to Fame’ is coming soon. Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the handsome bilingual actor wrote:

“In the beginning, you need to say “yes” to a lot of things to discover and establish your goals. Later on, you need to say “no” to a lot of things and concentrate on your goals. #Shametofamethebookcomingsoon #TheUniversalActor #Makanakian”.

This message comes three days after the actor took to the photo-sharing app to post a short video clip of himself and ‘King of Boys’ star, Sola Sobowale.

In the video, both of them can be seen sitting in a vehicle, speaking Yoruba. Bolanle Ninalowo captioned the video:

“Caption. @solasobowale”

See his recent post below: