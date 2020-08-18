Abducted Family Of Slain Bauchi Lawmaker Rescued

The wives and one-year-old daughter of slain Bauchi State House of Assembly member, Musa Mante, have been freed after spending five days in kidnappers’ den.

Recall that some gunmen had on Thursday night killed Mante and abducted his family members in his resident in Dass Local Government Area of the state.

Ladan Salihu, the Chief of Staff to the state governor, made this known on Twitter.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Bauchi Command, Ahmed Wakili also confirmed the news to The Nation via phone call.

