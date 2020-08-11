“44 Days In Cell Was No Joke” – Influencer, Adeherself Weeps (Video)

Social media influencer, Ademola Adewale, better known as Adeherself, broke down in tears following her release from EFCC custody.

The comedienne, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over fraud claims, shared a video via Instagram in which she explained that she is trying to cope with the aftermath of her ordeal.

Adeherself stated that she said she is trying not to fall into depression as she has gone through counseling sessions.

The skit-maker disclosed that her parents and manager secured a therapist from the US because locked up in a confined space for a long time has really affected her.

The comedienne pleaded with her fans to exercise patient as she recovers from the experience.

“44 days in cell was no joke,” she said, adding that she wouldn’t wish such on her enemy.

The comedienne said her life isn’t the same and the incident has made her lose her zeal to create skits.

Also, she thanked every single person who has reached out to her.

Read Also: Toolz Berates Diezani Alison-Madueke Over Her Comment On ‘Yahoo Boys’

Watch the video clip below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDuFulCDZmM/?igshid=d8teul4ces8o