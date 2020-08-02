2Baba Releases Official Video For ‘Opo’ Featuring Wizkid

Nigerian singer, 2Baba has released the official video to his single featuring Wizkid, ‘Opo’. This song is the sixth track on his album ‘Warriors‘, released on February 28.

Information Nigeria recalls that other notable singers on the album include Olamide, Tiwa Savage, and Burna Boy.

2Baba had also released the video to ‘We Must Groove’ featuring Burna Boy on the same day of the album release.

The video for ‘Opo’ is the second video off the ‘Warriors’ album. It was shot by Clarence Peters.

Also, reports have it that Wizkid and 2Baba were not in the same location during the shoot. Clarence Peters had to find a way to shoot the video nonetheless.

See the video here.