Zlatan Ibile Shows Off His Son, Says ‘Girls Are In Trouble’ (Video)

Popular indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken to his Instagram page to gush over his first son, Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper welcomed the little bundle of joy with his babymama, Davita on March 29.

Although, the rapper broke the news on May 17.

The ‘Bolanle’ crooner also showcases his son on social media from time to time.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper shared a cute video of his 4-month-old son with the words;

“Chai Girls are in trouble, see as you fine Tolu 😋”

