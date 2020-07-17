Zainab Aliyu, Lady Wrongfully Jailed In Saudi Arabia For Carrying Drugs Completes NYSC(Photo)

Zainab Aliyu, the young lady who was wrongfully jailed in Saudi Arabia for carrying drugs ‘without her knowledge’ has just completed her service(NYSC) year.

This was made known by Abike Dabiri, the chairman of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission via a tweet on her official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Read Also: ‘How we secured the released of Zainab Aliyu’ – Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals

She was served after the Nigeria mission in Saudi Arabia moved in and proved her innocence.

She tweeted,

💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿👏🏼Remember Zainab Aliyu, wrongly jailed in Saudi for carrying drugs she had no knowledge of , and rescued with the intervention of ⁦@MBuhari⁩ ? She just completed her NYSC. We wish Zainab the best as she moves on to great success in life ⁦@Hajarahhh⁩ 🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/GTBWWZjH9S