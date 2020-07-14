Yul Edochie Speaks On Equality Between Men And Women

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has weighed in on the trending social topic of equality for both men and women.

The actor in a tweet pointed out that he believes women deserves the same pay as men if they put in as much work as the man.

Yul also pointed out, however, that a man is the head of the home.

Sharing on Twitter he wrote in part: “The man heads the home. But I believe that if a man & a woman put in same amount of work they should get same pay…”

