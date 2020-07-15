Yul Edochie Reveals Nollywood Actors Who Helped ‘Shape’ His Career

Popular Nollywood actor, producer and director, Yul Edochie, has shared a list of Nollywood stars that helped him shape his career.

Sharing on Twitter, he stressed how much efforts he put in learning from them even without their knowledge.

On the list contains veteran actors like RMD, Emeka Ike, as well as actors who have passed, like Muna Obiekwe.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote in part: “These Stars helped shape my career. RMD, Ramsey, Emeka Ike, Jim Iyke, Chidi Mokeme, Muna Obiekwe, Emeka Enyiocha, Desmond Elliot, Mike Ezuruonye, Nonso Diobi…”

See His Post Here: