YouTuber, Dominic Accuses Babymama Of Domestic Violence

Popular YouTuber, Dominic Barry, has accused his baby mama of domestic violence and he shared photos to back his claim.

Barry said his baby mama has been subjecting him to “domestic abuse” from “day one”

He added that “after 4 years of trying to be a real great father and role model… this is the last straw”.

He said he took her on a yacht trip recently and when they returned, she beat him up over “jealousy, lies, and envy”.

