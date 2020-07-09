‘You’re A Fool If Your Orientation As A Cultist Is To Kill Another Man – Rapper Vector

Nigerian rapper, Vector has slammed cultists, who have the mindsets that they are free to take the lives of others.

Rather than shunning the act of cultism, the rapper put up a post which reads;

“If you be cultist and your orientation na to kill another man just because him be cultist then you are a fool. You pledged your self to fighting against corrupt men who have influenced authority to their will. I repeat, if ur motive na to attack another person like you, u be fool”

See his post below: