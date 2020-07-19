Your Perspective Determines Your Future, Rapper Erigga Tells Fans

Michael Isaac
Erigga
Nigerian Rapper Erigga

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has shared a piece of knowledge for his fans and followers.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper shared a story of two boys raised by a drunken father and how it affected their lives.

He went further to pass on his message after the short story, reminding fans that their perspective of things shapes their future.

Sharing on the microblogging platform, Twitter, the rapper wrote in part: “…It is your perspective that determines your future.”

See His Post Here:

Rapper Erigga
The Rapper’s Post

