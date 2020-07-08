Your Dollar Will Not Work In Edo State – Wike Tells Ganduje

The polity towards the 2020 gubernatorial poll in Edo state is no doubt heating up as the duo of Umar Ganduje, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council for Edo governorship and Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for Edo governorship election have been trading words in the last few days.

Wike, who spoke on Tuesday while addressing newsmen said Ganduje, a sitting Kano state governor, would not be able to influence Edo state election with his ‘dollar.’

He added that people of the state would take his ‘dollar’ and still follow their conscience.

In 2018, videos of Ganduje pocketing a stash of dollars he allegedly received as a bribe from a contractor went viral.

He said, “Yesterday, I was told and today I read on the pages of newspapers that one Governor Ganduje said that he is going to isolate me until the election is over,” the governor said.

Read Also: ‘There’s No Free Dollar In Edo’ — PDP Taunts Ganduje

“If Nigeria is supposed to be a country, who is supposed to be isolated? A man who pockets dollars in ‘babanriga’ from contractors is not isolated and you say that I should be isolated. In this country, where are we heading to?

“Let me tell you why they [APC] made Ganduje the chairman of the campaign council – it is because of the dollars they saw.

“What he doesn’t understand is that we are from the Niger Delta; we shall chop his dollar and we will chop him to a coma. So, Ganduje, your dollar will not work in Edo State, we have integrity in our party.”