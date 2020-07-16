‘You’ll Die Someday’ – Yul Edochie Speaks On Wealth Acquisition And Death

Popular Nollywood actor, producer and Director, Yul Edochie has spoken on the need to be at peace with God.

Taking to Twitter the actor reminded his fans and followers that acquiring wealth and material things are all vanity.

Yul went further to share that the ultimate thing that awaits everyone is death as he advices his fans to be at peace with God.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote in part: “All the cars you’ve bought in your name, all the houses, estates, companies, businesses you built in your name are actually not yours.

They belong to the world. You will die someday and leave all of them behind…”

See His Post Here: