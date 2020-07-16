“You Would Have To Die To Leave Me” – BBNaija Star, Ike Tells Mercy Eke (Video)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Ike and Mercy
BBNAIJA couple, Ike and Mercy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema, in a recent live Instagram session, told his girlfriend, Mercy Eke the only way she can leave their relationship.

The lovebirds had a photoshoot together on Thursday.

A video circulating online captures the moment Ike arrived with a bouquet of flowers for his girlfriend while she was getting ready.

The pair took a break from taking pictures to chat with their fans and followers.

Ike playfully told Mercy that she would have to die in order to call off their relationship.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

BBN’s Ike to Mercy: You would have to die to leave me

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

