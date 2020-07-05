You Are Incapacitated… Hand Over To Me, Deputy Gov Tells Akeredolu

Ondo state deputy governor, Agbola Ajayi has called on his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu to hand over to him as a recuperate from the novel coronavirus.

Recall that Akeredolu has been in isolation since Tuesday when he tested positive for COVID-19.

He vowed never to transfer power to his deputy following the drama going on between them.

However, while speaking via a statement on Saturday, Ajayi noted that he out to have started acting since Akeredolu has been partially incapacitated.

He said, “Section 190 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is apposite in the prevailing constitutional abberration in Ondo State,” Ajayi said in a statement Allen Sowore, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.

“However, it should be noted, that Mr Governor is at liberty to handover or not within 21 days after which the constitution becomes operational.

“Ostensibly, the refusal and failure of Mr Governor to handover the running of government to his deputy while he is temporarily incapacitated in self- isolation underscore his absolute disregard for our nation’s supreme document, 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the tenets of rule of law.

“The Governor’s position is a spite on the Ondo State people and a direct assault on the provisions of the constitution which he swore to uphold.

“Governor Akeredolu’s deliberate mounting of obstacles to smooth running of government machinery while he’s in self isolation as a result of the fact that he has been tested positive for the COVID-19 privileges the hypocratical nature of Ondo State government’s war against the ravaging pandemic.”

Akeredolu and Ajayi have been having a running battle, which reached its height when the deputy governor resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).