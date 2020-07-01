You Are Delusional – Anita Joseph Slams Ghanaian Actress Who Went Unclad For Son

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has slammed Ghanaian actress, Akupem Poloo for going completely naked in front of her son to wish him a happy 7th birthday.

On Tuesday, June 30, the controversial Ghanaian actress and video vixen shared a naked photo of herself with her son and explained that she decided to go naked in front of her son because she gave birth to him naked.

While some of her Instagram followers found the photo offensive, Anita Joseph has also expressed her displeasure.

Sharing on Instagram, Anita stressed that the Ghanaian actress must be delusional.

